|
|
|
ADSLEY Valerie on 31st December 2019,
passed away peacefully after suffering with Huntingtons disease
at Luton & Dunstable Hospital
aged 77 years.
The funeral service takes place at 12:30pm on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at Luton Crematorium.
Flowers are welcomed and donations in lieu of flowers for
Keech Hospice Care or the Huntingtons Disease Charity, HDA
may be made on line by visiting
www.memorygiving.com/
valerieadsley or given on the day.
All enquiries to Neville Funerals,
Neville House, Marsh Road, LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Jan. 15, 2020