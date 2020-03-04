|
PERRY Valerie Margaret (Val Draper) Passed away peacefully on 14th February 2020,
aged 75 years.
A friendly, helpful, larger than life personality who will be sadly missed by her family and vast number of friends.
The family look forward to welcoming Val's friends to the service at
The Priory Church, Church Street, Dunstable on Monday 9th March
at 11:00 am.
The interment will take place at
West Street Cemetery afterwards. Close family only please.
Refreshments after the service will take place at The Old Palace Lodge, Church Street, Dunstable.
Family flowers only, however donations in memory of Val may be made, if desired, to Cancer Research UK or Heritage Funerals Ltd,
53 Katherine Drive, Dunstable,
LU5 4NP.
Published in Luton News on Mar. 4, 2020