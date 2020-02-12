Home

Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Violet George

Violet George Notice
GEORGE Violet Doreen
'Vi' Passed away on
22nd January 2020, aged 88 years.
Funeral service takes place at 11:00am on Wednesday 26th February 2020
at St George's Church, Toddington followed by interment at
Toddington Cemetery.
Family flowers only. Donations for
Macmillan Nurses or Marie Curie
Cancer Care may be made via
www.memorygiving.com/violetgeorge
or alternatively on the day via
a donation box.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ.
Tel: 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Feb. 12, 2020
