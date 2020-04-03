|
COOPER Vivyan Leila Peacefully, with her son
by her side at the Cumberland Infirmary following a short illness on
Thursday the 19th March 2020,
Vivyan, aged 91 years, a much loved Mum of Jonathan and the late Lee and a dearly loved sister who will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Due to current restrictions in place, please contact for Funeral Details
and details of a future memorial service yet to be arranged.
Donations in memory of Vivyan will go to help Eden Animal Rescue
All enquiries to Final Journey Funerals, Tel. 01228 595060
https://vivyancooper.muchloved.com/
Published in Luton News on Apr. 3, 2020