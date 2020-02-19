Home

Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
William Butler Notice
BUTLER William Passed away peacefully at home on 4th February 2020,
aged 90 years.
Funeral service takes place at 11:00am on Tuesday 25th February 2020 at
St Joseph's RC Church, Luton followed by interment at The Vale Cemetery.
William will be received into church on Monday 24th February 2020 at 6:00pm. Family flowers only.
Donations for Keech Hospice Care or East Anglian Ambulance Service may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/
williambutler
or via a donation box on the day.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ. Tel: 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Feb. 19, 2020
