CAROLAN William (Bill) It is with great sadness that our family would like to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father
and grandfather.
He will be greatly missed
and always in our hearts.
Funeral to take place on 12th March at 9:30am, St Joseph's Church, Luton, followed by a service at
The Vale Crematorium at 11am.
Family flowers only. Donations may be made to Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries via
Co-Op Funeralcare,
Unit 6 Archway Parade,
Marsh Road, Luton, LU3 2RW.
Tel: 01582 571127
Published in Luton News on Feb. 26, 2020