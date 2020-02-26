Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Luton
Unit 6 Archway Parade
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 2RW
01582 571127
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
09:30
St Joseph's Church
Luton
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00
The Vale Crematorium
William Carolan Notice
CAROLAN William (Bill) It is with great sadness that our family would like to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father
and grandfather.
He will be greatly missed
and always in our hearts.
Funeral to take place on 12th March at 9:30am, St Joseph's Church, Luton, followed by a service at
The Vale Crematorium at 11am.
Family flowers only. Donations may be made to Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries via
Co-Op Funeralcare,
Unit 6 Archway Parade,
Marsh Road, Luton, LU3 2RW.
Tel: 01582 571127
Published in Luton News on Feb. 26, 2020
