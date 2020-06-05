Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Lincoln Funeral Directors (Hunstanton, Kings Lynn)
40 Greevegate
Hunstanton, Norfolk PE36 6AG
01485 534421
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
13:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for MacHUGGETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MacHUGGETT

Notice Condolences

MacHUGGETT Notice
HUGGETT

Mac (Malcolm)

aged 90 years died peacefully in his home in Hunstanton on 13th May 2020 surrounded by his close family. Beloved Husband to his wife Jean (deceased). A wonderful loving and caring dad to Gill, Wendy, Anne & Ian. Father-in-law to Roger, Derek, John & Janet. Grandad to Lisa, Alistair, Ben, Jake, Chloe, Nina & Gemma. Great grandpa to Holly, Emily, Otto & Phoebe. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 17th June at 1.00pm. Any enquiries to - John Lincoln Funeral Directors, 40, Greevegate, Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on June 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -