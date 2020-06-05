|
|
HUGGETT
Mac (Malcolm)
aged 90 years died peacefully in his home in Hunstanton on 13th May 2020 surrounded by his close family. Beloved Husband to his wife Jean (deceased). A wonderful loving and caring dad to Gill, Wendy, Anne & Ian. Father-in-law to Roger, Derek, John & Janet. Grandad to Lisa, Alistair, Ben, Jake, Chloe, Nina & Gemma. Great grandpa to Holly, Emily, Otto & Phoebe. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 17th June at 1.00pm. Any enquiries to - John Lincoln Funeral Directors, 40, Greevegate, Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on June 5, 2020