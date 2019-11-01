Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
On 20th October, 2019, aged 96, peacefully in his sleep. 40 year resident of Roydon, predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, Greta. Devoted father of Colin and Aileen, grandfather of Ross, Jason, Callum and Ali and father-in-law to Jenny and Mark. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 12th November, 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Blind Veterans UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 1, 2019
