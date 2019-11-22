Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
On 14th November, 2019, at The Norfolk Lodge, Hunstanton, aged 95, formerly of Windmill Court, King's Lynn. A dear wife of John (deceased). Companion of Reg. A much loved mother of Brenda, Vincent, Barry (deceased), Gordon and Kelvin, mother-in-law, nan, great-nan, great-great-nan and aunt. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 3rd December, 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 22, 2019
