CHILVERS
Adelaide (Ann)
Brenda, Vincent, Gordon and Kelvin would like to thank everyone who attended Ann's funeral service, also for the lovely cards and tributes. Special thanks to Sam Abramian for the service at the Crematorium and all at Thornalley Funeral Services for their support, help and funeral arrangements. Also special mention for the carers at Norfolk Lodge, Hunstanton where Ann resided over the past 2 years. Donations received were £156 for the King's Lynn branch of the British Heart Foundation. Please accept this as our only sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 20, 2019