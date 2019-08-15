Home

Peacefully, on the 14th August, 2019, at Fridhem Care Home, Heacham, aged 91 years. A much loved sister of the late Frances and Kitty (Overton) and a loved aunt of Gerald and David. Thank you to all who cared for Betty over the past years. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 6th September, 2019 at 11:30 am. Flowers are welcome or donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 15, 2019
