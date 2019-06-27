|
Peacefully on 24th June at Sanford House , Dereham, after a brave fight, Alan. Aged 77 years. Son of the late Nellie and Albert Clark, Brother of Marion and a dear friend of Val, Terry and Danny.Former Steward of Downham Market Conservative Club. Funeral Service Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn, on Wednesday 10th July at 1.45pm. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired for Bridge Street Surgery, Downham Market, may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. 01945772502
Published in Lynn News on June 27, 2019