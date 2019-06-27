Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director
Pinfold Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE14 9DZ
01945 772502
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan CLARK

Notice Condolences

Alan CLARK Notice
CLARK

Alan

Peacefully on 24th June at Sanford House , Dereham, after a brave fight, Alan. Aged 77 years. Son of the late Nellie and Albert Clark, Brother of Marion and a dear friend of Val, Terry and Danny.Former Steward of Downham Market Conservative Club. Funeral Service Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn, on Wednesday 10th July at 1.45pm. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired for Bridge Street Surgery, Downham Market, may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. 01945772502
Published in Lynn News on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.