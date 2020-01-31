|
|
ELLIOTT Alan Colin
On the 22nd January, 2020, peacefully at his home, aged 83 years. Loving father of Susan and Jane, father-in-law of Derek and much loved grandad to Daniel, Andrew, Lucy, James and Ollie. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 4th February, 2020 at 9:15am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Care and Treatment Q.E. Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 31, 2020