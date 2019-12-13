Home

Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
13:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
King's Lynn
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan GROOME
Alan GROOME Notice
GROOME

Alan

of Harpley, passed peacefully in Oak Manor, Scarning on 2nd December, aged 84 years. Husband of Barbara, dad of Tracy & Nigel (both deceased). He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Friday 20th December at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations for the Lewy Body Society may be given at the service or sent c/o W.C. Littleproud & Son, Family Funeral Directors, Hale Road, Bradenham IP25 7RA.
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 13, 2019
