HICKS
Alan Clive of Sporle, formerly Kent, sadly passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 12th August 2020, aged 63. Very much loved partner of Yvonne. Will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends, especially Dazz, Jake, Ryan, Steve and Maria and family. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice Support Ltd, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary or sent c/o Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 21, 2020