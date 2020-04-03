|
KEW Alan Gordon
Peacefully, on the 31st March 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 87 years, of Saddlebow. Much loved husband of Pamela, loving dad of Linda and Philip and father-in-law of Philip and Sue. A dearly loved grandad of Richard, Elizabeth and Ashley and great-grandad of Brooke. There will be a private family funeral due to the current situation. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Society, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn. PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 3, 2020