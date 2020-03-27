Home

John Lincoln Funeral Directors (Hunstanton, Kings Lynn)
40 Greevegate
Hunstanton, Norfolk PE36 6AG
01485 534421
More Obituaries for Alan OAKES
of Ingoldisthorpe peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 17th March 2020 aged 87 years. Devoted husband to Peggy (deceased). Loving Father to Richard, Ian & Carolyn, Grandfather & Great Grandfather. A Private family service to be held followed by A Thanksgiving service when circumstances allow. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Tilney Ward QEH and Cancer Research UK may be made at the Thanksgiving service or sent to - John Lincoln Funeral Director 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 27, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -