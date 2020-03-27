|
|
OAKES
Alan
of Ingoldisthorpe peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 17th March 2020 aged 87 years. Devoted husband to Peggy (deceased). Loving Father to Richard, Ian & Carolyn, Grandfather & Great Grandfather. A Private family service to be held followed by A Thanksgiving service when circumstances allow. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Tilney Ward QEH and Cancer Research UK may be made at the Thanksgiving service or sent to - John Lincoln Funeral Director 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 27, 2020