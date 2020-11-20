|
Alan of Gaywood, King's Lynn passed away peacefully at The Paddocks Care Home, Swaffham on 10th November 2020, aged 87 years. Loving devoted Husband to Avriel. Father of Stephen, Robin, Martin, and Nicholas. Grandad and Great-Grandad. Will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Due to the current restrictions the funeral will be a private family service to be held at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House may be sent to John Lincoln Funeral Director's, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 20, 2020