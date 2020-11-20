Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Lincoln Funeral Directors (Hunstanton, Kings Lynn)
40 Greevegate
Hunstanton, Norfolk PE36 6AG
01485 534421
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan SPOONER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan SPOONER

Notice Condolences

Alan SPOONER Notice
SPOONER

Alan of Gaywood, King's Lynn passed away peacefully at The Paddocks Care Home, Swaffham on 10th November 2020, aged 87 years. Loving devoted Husband to Avriel. Father of Stephen, Robin, Martin, and Nicholas. Grandad and Great-Grandad. Will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Due to the current restrictions the funeral will be a private family service to be held at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House may be sent to John Lincoln Funeral Director's, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -