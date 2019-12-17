|
|
WALDEN
Alan Alfred (Oxo)
Tragically on Monday 2nd December, aged 88 years, of Hunstanton. Sadly taken too soon, a loving father and grandad, whose family will never forget his heavy laugh, infectious smile and unwavering spirit. Funeral Service at St Edmund Church, Hunstanton on Wednesday 8th January at 12.00noon followed by interment in the family grave. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Marie Curie Cancer Care may be made at the service or sent to John Lincoln Funeral Director's, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, Norfolk, PE36 6AG.
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 17, 2019