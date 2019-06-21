|
|
Passed away peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 18th June 2019, aged 101 years. Dearly loved husband of Marianne, much loved father of Ian, grandfather of Emma and Richard and great-grandfather of Bethany, Sam and Finn. The Funeral will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Monday 15th July at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations for The Royal British Legion (Downham Market) may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW.
Published in Lynn News on June 21, 2019