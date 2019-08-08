Home

Passed away on 26th July 2019 at home, aged 89 years. Dearly loved father, grandfather and friend, will be laid to rest with his wife Rita. Funeral service at St. Botolphs Church, Grimston on 15th August 2019 at 10.30am followed by an Interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 30 Wootton Road, Gaywood, King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 4EX Tel: 01553 768970
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 8, 2019
