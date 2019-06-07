|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on the 4th June, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 71 years, of Tilney St Lawrence. A beloved husband of Jen, a much loved dad of Wayne, Amanda and Matthew. An adored grandad and a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew and cousin. A friend to many. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 1st July, 2019 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Care & Treatment Q.E. Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 7, 2019