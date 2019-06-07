Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Albert Edward "Ted" REED

Albert Edward "Ted" REED Notice
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on the 4th June, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 71 years, of Tilney St Lawrence. A beloved husband of Jen, a much loved dad of Wayne, Amanda and Matthew. An adored grandad and a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew and cousin. A friend to many. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 1st July, 2019 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Care & Treatment Q.E. Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 7, 2019
