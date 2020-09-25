|
FOX Albert 'Al'
Peacefully, on the 22nd September, 2020, at home, aged 82 years, of Terrington St Clement. Beloved husband of the late Jean. A much loved dad of Tony, Julie, Bob, Jan, Sharon (deceased) and Darren. A loving father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Royal Papworth Hospital Charity, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 25, 2020