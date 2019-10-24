|
|
KNIBBS Alec
Peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Alec, aged 97. Dearly loved husband of Liz and the late Hazel, dearest dad to Melanie and Vivien, much loved brother-in-law to Angie & John and a great friend to everyone he knew. Funeral Service at St Faith's Church, Gaywood on Tuesday, 5th November, 2019 at 1.00pm followed by cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Ron Pickering Memorial Fund (Supporting Young Athletes) cheques made payable to RPMF, and St Faith's Church, Gaywood, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 24, 2019