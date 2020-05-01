Home

A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Kings Lynn)
1 Blackfriars Street
Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1NN
01553 766795
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
16:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
Peacefully on 22nd April 2020, at his home, aged 68 years, of King's Lynn. Loving husband of Paula. Dear dad of Dale, Dean and Amy. Devoted grandad of Caleb. Much loved brother of Nigel and Pam. Will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 6th May at 4.45pm. Immediate family only please. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK, may be sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk by following the memorygiving link.
Published in Lynn News on May 1, 2020
