Passed away peacefully on 25th May, aged 88 years, of Narborough. Loving wife of Michael, a dear mother, grandma and great-grandma. Funeral Service at St Margaret's Church, Little Dunham on Thursday, 13th June, 2019 at 2.00pm followed by Interment at St Andrew's Church, Great Dunham. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made at the service or sent c/o Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY.
Published in Lynn News on June 7, 2019