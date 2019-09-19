Home

BORTHWICK

Alister Jason

Of Deepdale Farm died peacefully on 13th September 2019. Beloved husband of Verily, proud father of Jason, Fiona and Anna, joyfully remembered by his 6 granddaughters. Funeral at St. Mary's Burnham Deepdale, PE31 8DD at 2.30pm on 30th September 2019.

No need for formal dress. No flowers please. Donations in his memory for St. Mary's Roof Appeal and The YANA Project supporting farmers may be sent c/o S T Sutton Funeral Directors, Burnt Street, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1HL.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 19, 2019
