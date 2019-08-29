Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
16:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
ENGLISH

Andrew (Gordon)

Suddenly passed away, on the 24th August, 2019, aged 49 years. A much loved son of Linda and the late Stanley, a dearly loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. A dear dad of Lewis and Carly. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday 17th September, 2019 at 4.00pm. Bright colours and football shirts to be worn. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Nelson's Journey and

Broadway Lodge, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 29, 2019
