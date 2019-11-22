Home

Andrew ENGLISH

Notice

Andrew ENGLISH Notice
ENGLISH Andrew

Linda, Hayley and family would like to thank everyone who attended Andrew's funeral on 17th September, 2019 at Mintlyn Crematorium and thank you for the kind messages of sympathy, wonderful floral tributes and for the donations of £1072.00 for his chosen charities, Nelson's Journey and Broadway Lodge. We would also like to thank the Post Office, friends of whom there are too many to mention and to Verne Lee, Civil Celebrant for the lovely service. Thank you to Andrew Thornalley and staff for the excellent funeral arrangements. Please accept this as our most sincere but only acknowledgement.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 22, 2019
