HILL
Andrew Michael
On the 16th March, 2020, suddenly at his home, aged 62 years, of Terrington St Clement. Dearly loved husband of Alison. Loving dad to Samantha and Nicholas, a dear father-in-law to David and Bethany and a much loved grandad to Harry, Amelia and Florence. Under the present circumstances this will be a Private Funeral. Donations, if desired, for Terrington St Clement Parish Church and East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 27, 2020