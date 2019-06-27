|
|
BACON
Angela Christine nee Davey
Of Bradwell, Great Yarmouth, originally from Gayton, sadly passed away on 14th June aged 68 at the James Paget Hospital surrounded by her family. Taken from us far too soon after a short but bravely fought battle with cancer. A wonderful wife, mum,
nan and great nan. She has left a void that can never be filled. Loved and greatly missed. The Funeral Service and cremation will be held at Gorleston Crematorium on Friday 5th July at 12:15pm.
Family flowers only but donations to the JPUH/ Sandra Chapman Centre c/o The East of England Co-op Funeral Service, 154 High Street, Gorleston-on-Sea, NR31 6RB
Published in Lynn News on June 27, 2019