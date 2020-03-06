|
KAVANAGH
Angie
Peacefully on 1st March, 2020 surrounded by her family, After a short illness bravely borne. Dearly loved wife of Peter (Kav) precious mum to Liam and Lisa, dear mother-in-law of Gareth, devoted nana to Dylan and Lara, and a dear aunt. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday 20th March at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House may be made at the service or sent to:- John Lincoln F/D's 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG Please wear bright colours, no mourning clothes.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 6, 2020