CLARK
Ann
passed away peacefully, at King's Lynn Residential Home, on 14th October 2019, aged 68. A truly kind, selfless, generous, intelligent, beautiful and, above all, loving mum and grandma. Deeply loved and sorely missed by her children Simon, Daniel, Kathryn and Damien and her six grandchildren. A most amazing person, she will live on within us all forever. Ann has chosen to have a private cremation. Donations in memory of Ann, if desired, may be sent direct to the RSPCA, her favourite charity.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 24, 2019