Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann CLARK

Notice Condolences

Ann CLARK Notice
CLARK

Ann

passed away peacefully, at King's Lynn Residential Home, on 14th October 2019, aged 68. A truly kind, selfless, generous, intelligent, beautiful and, above all, loving mum and grandma. Deeply loved and sorely missed by her children Simon, Daniel, Kathryn and Damien and her six grandchildren. A most amazing person, she will live on within us all forever. Ann has chosen to have a private cremation. Donations in memory of Ann, if desired, may be sent direct to the RSPCA, her favourite charity.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.