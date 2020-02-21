|
CRAWFORD
Ann
Passed away on the 8th February, 2020, aged 79 years, of Wisbech. A much loved mum of Karen, Alison, Maxine and Steven. A dearly loved nan to Adam, Lauren, Charlotte, Harriet and Jacob. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 25th February, 2020 at 3:15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for NW Anglia FT Charity (Peterborough City Hospital Eye Clinic), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 21, 2020