Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
16:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
FISHER Ann

Suddenly passed away on the 23rd September, 2019 at Briar House, aged 83 years. A much loved mum of Tracy and Lisa, a dearly loved nanna of Christopher, Kyle and Connor and a dear sister of Sandra and Malcolm. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 11th October, 2019 at 4.00pm. Flowers are welcome or donations, if desired, for Stonewall and Addenbrookes Liver Transplant Association, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 26, 2019
