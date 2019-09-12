|
|
MASON Ann
On the 7th September, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 78 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved mum to Sally-Ann and Mark. A dear mother-in-law to Kevin and Lesley. A much loved Nanny Ann to Emily, Mary, Maddy and Naomi and great-grandma to Isabella. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 23rd September, 2019 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Necton Ward Patients Equipment QEH, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 12, 2019