NICHOLNSON

Ann

Passed away peacefully at Norfolk Hospice Tapping House, Hillington on Friday 15th May 2020. Much loved wife of Michael,

much loved mother of Lisa and Jo and much loved Granny Annie to Isla and Joe. Due to the current situation there will be a private Cremation on 4th June. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK, Macmillan Cancer Centre King's Lynn or Norfolk Hospice Tapping House, Hillington may be sent to John Lincoln Funeral Directors, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Lynn News on June 19, 2020
