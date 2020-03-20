|
|
WHITE
Anne
Peacefully, on the 17th March, 2020,
at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 81 years,
of Manton House, King's Lynn.
A dear sister of Robert and Doreen, sister-in-law of Allen and aunt of Natalie.
Funeral Service at St John's Church, King's Lynn on Tuesday, 31st March, 2020 at 3:15 pm followed by cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
West Newton Ward Patients Equipment Fund QEH,
may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary.
Thornalley Funeral Services,
Austin Street, King's Lynn,
PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 20, 2020