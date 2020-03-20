Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
15:15
St John's Church
King's Lynn
View Map
Notice Condolences

Anne WHITE Notice
WHITE

Anne

Peacefully, on the 17th March, 2020,

at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 81 years,

of Manton House, King's Lynn.

A dear sister of Robert and Doreen, sister-in-law of Allen and aunt of Natalie.

Funeral Service at St John's Church, King's Lynn on Tuesday, 31st March, 2020 at 3:15 pm followed by cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, for

West Newton Ward Patients Equipment Fund QEH,

may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary.

Thornalley Funeral Services,

Austin Street, King's Lynn,

PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 20, 2020
