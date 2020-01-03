Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
MEEK Annie Bell 'Ann'

Peacefully, on the 22nd December, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, aged 91 years, of Dersingham, formerly of Hellesdon, Norwich. Beloved wife of the late George, much loved mum of Andrew, Karen and Sheena and mother-in-law to Richard. A dearly loved grannie Annie Mac to her 11 grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 9th January, 2020 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Samaritans (King's Lynn), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 3, 2020
