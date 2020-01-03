|
|
FLOYD
Doctor Anthony Francis
22/09/1924 - 19/12/2019
Late Royal Navy, WWII.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Anthony Francis Floyd, aged 95. Born in St Margaret's House, King's Lynn, only son of William Henry Floyd and Lesley Thwaite Floyd (née Smith), late of 2 St Margaret's Place, King's Lynn, and survived by his sister, Gillian. Beloved by Barbara Veronica and their five children. Anthony passed from this world peacefully on 19th December after a short illness, surrounded by his family at his home in Warrnambool, Australia. He will be forever loved and forever missed by so many. A memorial funeral service will be held early in March 2020 for Anthony at the Anglican Church in Casterton, Australia, where he worked as a country GP for over forty years.
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 3, 2020