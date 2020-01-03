Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony FLOYD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doctor Anthony Francis FLOYD

Notice Condolences

Doctor Anthony Francis FLOYD Notice
FLOYD

Doctor Anthony Francis

22/09/1924 - 19/12/2019

Late Royal Navy, WWII.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Anthony Francis Floyd, aged 95. Born in St Margaret's House, King's Lynn, only son of William Henry Floyd and Lesley Thwaite Floyd (née Smith), late of 2 St Margaret's Place, King's Lynn, and survived by his sister, Gillian. Beloved by Barbara Veronica and their five children. Anthony passed from this world peacefully on 19th December after a short illness, surrounded by his family at his home in Warrnambool, Australia. He will be forever loved and forever missed by so many. A memorial funeral service will be held early in March 2020 for Anthony at the Anglican Church in Casterton, Australia, where he worked as a country GP for over forty years.
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -