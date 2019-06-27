|
|
WAITE
Anthony Gerald
(Tony)
Died peacefully at Rebecca Court Care Home, Heacham on 22nd June 2019 aged 86. Now reunited with his beloved wife, Mary Eva Grace, after 14 years apart. Father of Andrew and Peter. Father-in-law of Rebecca. Much-adored Grandad of Megan, Alfie, Harry, Hayden and Harriet. Kind and generous, he was very much loved and will be sorely missed. The funeral service will take place at St Mary's Church, Heacham on Monday 15th July 2019 at 1.30pm Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation may be made at the service or sent c/o Eric W Witton funeral services, 26 Station Road, Heacham, PE31 7EX. Tel: 01485 570475
Published in Lynn News on June 27, 2019