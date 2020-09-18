Home

More Obituaries for Anthony WATSON
Anthony WATSON

Anthony WATSON Notice
WATSON Anthony John 'Tony'

Peacefully, on the 12th September, 2020, at home, aged 83 years, of South Lynn. Dearly loved husband of Daphne, much loved dad of Karen and Mark and father-in-law of Chryslene. Amazing grandad to Michael, Kingsley, Pia, Jorden, Brandon, Jamie and Teddy & Bruce (the dogs). A dear brother of Anna. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for West Raynham Ward Patients/Equipment Fund QEH, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 18, 2020
