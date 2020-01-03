|
|
HEPHER
Antony John
On December 27th 2019, peacefully at his home. Tony, aged 87 years of Castle Rising, formerly of West Bilney. Dearly loved husband of Sue and the late Mary. Much loved father of Andrew and Clare. Beloved father-in-law, grandad, stepfather and grandpa. Funeral service at St Lawrence's Church, Castle Rising on Thursday 16th January at 3.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for the Stroke Association, may be made at the service, or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk by following the memorygiving link.
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 3, 2020