Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Kings Lynn)
1 Blackfriars Street
Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1NN
01553 766795
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
15:00
St Lawrence's Church, Castle Rising
Resources
More Obituaries for Antony HEPHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antony HEPHER

Notice Condolences

Antony HEPHER Notice
HEPHER

Antony John

On December 27th 2019, peacefully at his home. Tony, aged 87 years of Castle Rising, formerly of West Bilney. Dearly loved husband of Sue and the late Mary. Much loved father of Andrew and Clare. Beloved father-in-law, grandad, stepfather and grandpa. Funeral service at St Lawrence's Church, Castle Rising on Thursday 16th January at 3.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for the Stroke Association, may be made at the service, or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk by following the memorygiving link.
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -