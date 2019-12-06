|
MASSEN
Arthur
Peacefully at home surrounded by his Family on 24th November, 2019. Beloved husband of Doris, dearest dad to Simon & Roger, Erica & Kerry, dearest grandad to Hannah, Fiona, Alice and Joseph, a dear brother and Brother-in-law. Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Snettisham on Monday 16th December at 2.00pm followed by Private Cremation. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for Campaign Care, raising funds for The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House and The Bob Champion Cancer Trust may be made at the service or sent to:- John Lincoln Funeral Director's 40 Greevegate Hunstanton Norfolk PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 6, 2019