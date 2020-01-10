|
|
|
MASSEN
Arthur
Doris, Simon, Roger and families would like to thank you all for the letters, cards and messages of sympathy received on the sad loss of Arthur, thanks also for the donations received for Campaign Care. Doris and family would also like to offer their immense gratitude to all those who helped care for Arthur. Thanks to John Lincoln and family for excellent and comforting funeral arrangements. Please accept this as the only, but most sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 10, 2020