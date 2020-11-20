Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Arthur TODHUNTER

Arthur TODHUNTER Notice
TODHUNTER Arthur (Tod)

Peacefully, on the 13th November, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 93 years, of King's Lynn. Beloved husband of the late Cynthia, much loved dad of the late Gary (Toddy) and father-in-law of Janet. Dearly loved grandad of Sarah and Tracy and a great-grandad of Ben and Josh. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Diabetes UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 20, 2020
