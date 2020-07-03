|
|
YAXLEY
Arthur Roland
(Roly)
Passed away peacefully at home on 29th June 2020, aged 89 years with his wife and daughters by his side. Dearly loved Husband of Yvonne and loving Dad of Teresa and Kerry. Admired Father-in-law of Pete and Steve. Treasured Grandad of Christopher, Lisa, Ben, Meg and in-law to Sophie and Rob. Cherished Brother to Peggy, Reg (deceased), Geoff (deceased) and Mary (deceased). A much loved Brother-in-law to Ruby, Colin, Pam and Mary. Roly will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Cremation to take place at Mintlyn Crematorium, but due to current restrictions will be attended by immediate family only. A celebration of Roly's life to be confirmed at a later date. Donations if desired for the Marie Curie Nurses may be sent to A.J. Coggles Downham Market by way of cheque or by via the link below for online donations: http://www.memorygiving.com/arthurrolandyaxley
Published in Lynn News on July 3, 2020