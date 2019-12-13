|
|
RUDD
Aubrey
On the 5th December, 2019, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 87 years, of Terrington St Clement. Beloved husband of the late Hazel, dear dad of Rosalind and son-in-law Mike and grandad to Dominic and Toby. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 19th December, 2019 at 4:00 pm. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, for B-17 Charitable Trust, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 13, 2019