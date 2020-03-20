|
On the 14th March, 2020, peacefully at Wyndham House, with her family around her, aged 95 years, formerly of Whitefriars Road, King's Lynn. Beloved wife of the late Fred. Loving mum of Michael and Paul. A dear mother-in-law and a much loved nan and great-nan. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 30th March, 2020 at 4:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for World Wildlife Fund (UK), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 20, 2020