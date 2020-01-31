Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00
Our Lady's Roman Catholic Church
London Road
View Map
Audrey PARCHMENT

Notice Condolences

Audrey PARCHMENT Notice
PARCHMENT Audrey

On the 27th December, 2019, peacefully at her home, aged 84 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved wife of Terry. Loved by her family and friends. Funeral Service at Our Lady's Roman Catholic Church, London Road on Friday, 28th February, 2020 at 12:00pm followed by cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Our Lady's Roman Catholic Church, London Road, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 31, 2020
